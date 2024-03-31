iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.156 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

IMTB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.90. 3,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,321. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average is $42.14. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $44.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

