iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.156 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,321. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.14. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $44.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

