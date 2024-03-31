iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lowered by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.22. 9,090,972 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.31.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

