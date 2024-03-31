iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Stake Boosted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1,690.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 8,800.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period.

Shares of IDEV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.13. 829,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,916. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $67.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88.

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

