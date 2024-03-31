iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.3% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after acquiring an additional 72,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $525.73 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $400.45 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $507.19 and a 200-day moving average of $470.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

