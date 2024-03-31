iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IVV opened at $525.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $507.19 and a 200-day moving average of $470.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $400.45 and a 12-month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.