iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Boosted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $525.73. 4,717,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $507.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $400.45 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

