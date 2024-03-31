iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Announces Dividend of $0.29

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2902 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.94 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.41.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.