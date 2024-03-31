iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,797 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,004,000 after acquiring an additional 780,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,936,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,840 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

AGG stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,863,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,559,220. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.41.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

