iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Announces $0.28 Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2847 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYXF opened at $45.69 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.99 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.46.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Free Report) by 486.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,859 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.55% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

