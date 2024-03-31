iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ELQD) Announces Dividend of $0.28

iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ELQD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.283 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.
iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193. iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.96 and a 1-year high of $83.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.84.
iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
