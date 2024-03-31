iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EUSB traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $42.83. 93,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,115. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $12,133,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

