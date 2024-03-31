iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2559 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT opened at $51.06 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.79.

Institutional Trading of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,989,000 after acquiring an additional 869,248 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,363,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,536,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

