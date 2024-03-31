iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3854 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $103.54 on Friday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $106.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

