iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3264 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:HYDB opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYDB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,344,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,672,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.