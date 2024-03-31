iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Announces Dividend of $0.14

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1396 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IBHF stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $263,000.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026.

