iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Announces Dividend of $0.14

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1426 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS IBHG opened at $22.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Free Report) by 396.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,577 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 3.90% of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.

