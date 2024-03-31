iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Declares $0.09 Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0932 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTE stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $24.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTE. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

