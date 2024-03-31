iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0786 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDQ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.81. The stock had a trading volume of 306,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,198. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 170,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 119,496 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 157,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 30,659 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $705,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

