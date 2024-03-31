iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0439 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IBMN opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $613,000. Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,811,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.