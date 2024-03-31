iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Announces Dividend of $0.08

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0815 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,647. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBDR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 193.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 158,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 126,166 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

