iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0857 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IBDS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 290,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,036. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $24.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,558,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 591,449 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 274,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 158,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $3,216,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

