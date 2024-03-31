iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0855 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.49. 135,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,196. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,032,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

