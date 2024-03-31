iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on April 5th

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IBDX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.81. 80,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,432. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.