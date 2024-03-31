iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (IBIA) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on April 5th

iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2403 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IBIA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22. iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $25.54.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.