iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA) to Issue $0.24 Dividend

iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2403 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IBIA stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.54. 121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086. iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $25.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

