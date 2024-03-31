iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB) Plans $0.20 Dividend

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1954 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

NYSEARCA:IBIB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.53. 1,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,252. iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

