iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID) Declares Dividend of $0.19

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1925 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IBID remained flat at $25.57 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24. iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $26.46.

