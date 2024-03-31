iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (IBIE) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on April 5th

iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1868 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBIE remained flat at $25.57 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,323. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22. iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $25.79.

