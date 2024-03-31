iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIE) Announces $0.19 Dividend

iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1868 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF stock remained flat at $25.57 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,323. iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.