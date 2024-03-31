iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF) Announces Dividend of $0.19

iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1857 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IBIF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.50. iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.