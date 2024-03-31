iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Declares Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEARCA:IBIG)

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1733 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IBIG traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.67. 272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53. iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

