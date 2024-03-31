iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIH) Announces Dividend of $0.19

iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.191 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IBIH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.71. 92 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55. iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.