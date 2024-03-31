iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Announces Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEARCA:IBII)

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1662 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

IBII traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45. iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $25.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

