iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII) to Issue $0.17 Dividend

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1662 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IBII traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466. iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $25.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.