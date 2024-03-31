iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Decreased by Caerus Investment Advisors LLC

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.8% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,180,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,438,773. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

