iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Halpern Financial Inc.

Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,496,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

