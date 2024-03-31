iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Stock Holdings Raised by Mainsail Financial Group LLC

Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC owned 0.99% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMIN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.27. 150,471 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.01. The firm has a market cap of $333.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.69. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

