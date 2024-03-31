iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,193 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IQLT opened at $39.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $39.97.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.