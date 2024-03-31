iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,621,446 shares. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.31 and its 200-day moving average is $77.34. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.