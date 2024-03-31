iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Raised by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $55,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,281 shares. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.76 and its 200 day moving average is $146.14.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

