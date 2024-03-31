iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 4.1% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.60 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average of $106.03.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

