iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,945,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,029. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.83 and its 200-day moving average is $106.03.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

