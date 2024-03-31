iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.60. 1,945,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,029. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.