iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Declares Dividend of $0.16

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1561 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $32.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

