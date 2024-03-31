iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.05. 1,392,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,614. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $236.87 and a one year high of $340.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.64.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

