iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Position Boosted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5,847.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 391,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,815,000 after purchasing an additional 385,180 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 294.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.80. The stock had a trading volume of 448,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,132. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.48. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $273.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.