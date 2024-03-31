iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $22,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $962,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,326,000.

Shares of IWV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.08. 208,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,487. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.33. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $229.26 and a twelve month high of $300.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

