iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.18. 534,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,642. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $123.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.32 and a 200 day moving average of $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

