iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,385. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.22 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average of $75.19. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.